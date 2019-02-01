NTA CMAT GPAT answer key released, check how to download

NTA CMAT GPAT answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) examinations. The candidates can download the answer key through the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in.

Advertising

The candidates who want to challenge the answer key can do so till February 3, 2019. “Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1000 as feee for each question challenged. The payment of the fee may be made only through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. The challenge will not be considered in case of non-receipt of fee,” read the official notification.

NTA CMAT GPAT answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer keys’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer keys will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The CMAT, GPAT examinations were earlier conducted at around 84 cities on January 28, 2019.