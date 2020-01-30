NTA CMAT, GPAT question paper, response sheet out: How to download, raise objections and result date

NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card: download at nta.ac.in. (Representational image) NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card: download at nta.ac.in. (Representational image)

NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper and answer sheet for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) at official website nta.ac.in or the respective websites, cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in. Both the exams were held on January 28.

Candidates can raise objections on till February 2. This year, a total of 74,486 candidates appeared for CMT and 50,747 candidates appeared for GPAT 2020 exam. The objections so raised will be examined and then the final answer key will be released. The result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key.

NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the respective website – cmat.nta.nic.in or gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A new will open showing link – download through application number and password, download through application number and date of birth

Step 4: Login and download the answer keys

In case, applicants face any issue, they can get in touch with the authorities at the official website, gpat.nta2019@gmail.com and gpat.nta2019@gmail.com, respectively.

The result for both exams will be out on February 7, 2020 as per the official notice. CMAT score will be accepted by over 1000 participating institutes and GPAT by 800. Institutes might have their own entrance criteria based on separate cut-off score, group discussions and/or interview.

Of the total 40,649 students who have appeared for the entrance exam to pharma courses last year, Ankita Nitin Yawalkar has secured the top position by scoring 100 percentile and got the first rank. Navanshu Surendra Sharma has obtained 100 percentile in the NTA score and got the first rank in CMAT 2019.

