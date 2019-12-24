NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020 released, steps to download

NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2020 NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2020

NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020 on December 24, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website- nta.ac.in/Managementexam.

The admit card will be available to download at the website- nta.ac.in/Managementexam. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2020. The results of both CMAT, GPAT examinations will be announced on February 3, 2020.

CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/Managementexam

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for CMAT/ GPAT exam

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CMAT, GPAT 2020: Check schedule

Registration Dates: November 1 to 30

Downloading of Admit Cards: December 24

Dates of Examinations: January 24

Declaration of results: February 3, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

CMAT

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2020-21 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

GPAT

— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)

— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply.

