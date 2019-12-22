NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: Date and time

NTA CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020 on December 24, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2020 can download the admit card from the official website- nta.ac.in/Managementexam.
The results of both CMAT, GPAT examinations will be announced on February 3, 2020.
CMAT, GPAT admit card 2020: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/Managementexam
Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for CMAT/ GPAT exam
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
CMAT, GPAT 2020: Check schedule
Registration Dates: November 1 to 30
Downloading of Admit Cards: December 24
Dates of Examinations: January 24
Declaration of results: February 3, 2020.
Eligibility criteria
CMAT
— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline
— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2020-21 can also apply for CMAT online exam.
GPAT
— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)
— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply
— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply.
Last year, the results of CMAT, GPAT examinations was announced on February 6, 2019.
