NTA CMAT 2021 postponed due to change in paper pattern

NTA CMAT 2021: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) has been postponed as AICTE has proposed change in the exam pattern having an additional (optional) section in innovation and entrepreneurship. The exam was scheduled to be held on February 22 will now be held in early April. “The new date for CMAT 2021 exam will be intimated soon on the NTA website. It is likely to be held in the last week of March or early April 2021,” the official notification mentioned.

The NTA is also providing an opportunity to the candidates who had not registered earlier for the CMAT exam. The last date to submit the application form is February 25. Meanwhile, the candidates who had already applied can opt for this course by editing their application form during the correction window which will be made available after the closure of this fresh registration.

Those who clear CMAT will be eligible to seek admission to management courses in AICTE-affiliated colleges across India. For updates and clarification, candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in, or can dial at 0120-6895200, write to at cmat@nta.ac.in.