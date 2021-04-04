NTA CMAT 2021 answer key released, here’s how to calculate percentile

NTA CMAT 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official answer key for CMAT. Along with it, question papers and responses of the candidates are also available. The Common Management Admission Test was held on March 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key at cmat.nta.nic.in.

To download the CMAT answer key, candidates need to visit the website and click on the “Display question paper and answer key challenge”. On clicking the button, a login appears on the screen. Candidates then need to enter application number and password / date of birth to access the login. Next, the answer key and question paper can be downloaded from the login.

Candidates can challenge the CMAT answer key. To do so, candidates need to pay Rs. 1000 per challenge. The last date to submit an objection is April 5, 2021, until 5 PM. The payment of challenge fee can be done through debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm.

The CMAT response sheet is the same as the question paper with recorded responses. In it, a question, question number, answer option, and answer marked by the student is mentioned. The answer key on the other hand has the correct answers to all questions asked in CMAT exam. Using the CMAT question papers, answer keys and response sheet candidates can calculate their probable raw score before the CMAT result is out.

The official CMAT result is expected to be released one or two days after the deadline for submission of challenges against the answer key. Last year, the result was announced two days after the challenge submissions against the official answers keys were closed. The result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key, which is prepared after the evaluation of all the objections against the provisional answer key of CMAT.

However, since CMAT has been conducted in 2 shifts, the raw scores will be converted to percentile (NTA) scores. To calculate the percentile score NTA will first calculate the raw scores of the candidates using the marking scheme of the exam. Thereafter this raw score will be converted into percentile score. NTA score / percentile score is calculated using the formula below:

100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}

The CMAT result will also have an all India rank of the candidates. In case scores are the same for more than one candidate, the ranking will be done on sectional scores considered in the order of: – quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness. If the tie still remains then students having the same score shall be listed in ascending order as per their date of birth. If the tie still persists then, the same rank will be given to the candidates.

More than 1000 B-schools accept the CMAT score for admission into management courses. However, they are free to assess the candidate further and are also free to give weightage to subject score as per their rules and regulations.