Answer-key fee meant to deter frivolous claims, not make profit: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified concerns raised by candidates over the Rs 200 fee charged for challenging an answer key, saying the fee is “intended to discourage frivolous challenges”, indicating that can delay the result preparation process. The agency said the answer key challenge mechanism is designed to ensure that a valid correction benefits all candidates who appeared for the examination, rather than only the candidate who raised the objection.

NTA in a late night post on Thursday explained that if a candidate challenges a question and the subject experts uphold the objection, the revised answer key is applied to all candidates who appeared for that examination. This means a single valid challenge can lead to a correction in the evaluation of lakhs of candidates.