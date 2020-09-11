NTA changes exam centres for NEET aspirants due to COVID-19 restrictions

There is no change in the centre cities of the candidates; only centres have been changed, NTA informed. Representational image/ file

NEET 2020: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the National Testing Agency, NTA has changed the exam centres for some of the candidates who will appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2020) to be held on September 13. The candidates — whose exam centres have been changed — were informed through SMS, email and via phone.

“There is no change in the centre cities of the candidates; only centres have been changed. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website-ntaneet.nic.in,” NTA notification mentioned.

Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new examination centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted centre, read the NTA notification.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier on Thursday has released revised safety guidelines for conducting exams, according to which, exams are now not allowed to be held in containment zones. “Only those examination centers which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function. Staff/ examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/ Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard,” the MoHFW Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mentioned.

Nearly 16 lakh students applied to appear for NEET. The number of exam centres, claims NTA, have also been increased by almost double to ensure the safety of students.

