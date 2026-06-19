NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Centre Change: NTA changes exam centre for Prayagraj candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The agency issued an official notice informing candidates that the examination centre has been shifted due to administrative reasons.
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According to the NTA notice, the earlier designated centre — Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj—will no longer host the examination. The agency said the decision was taken following recommendations from the District Level Committee and the District Administration.
|Old Centre
|New Centre
|Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj
Near Indian Press Chauraha, Opposite Chandrashekhar Azad Park Gate No. 3, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002
|Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002
The notice cited ongoing construction work, non-availability of electricity, and other administrative constraints as the reasons for the change. Candidates who were allotted the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre have been advised to report to the revised venue mentioned by the NTA.
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As per the revised arrangement, the examination will now be conducted at the Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002, which is located in the adjoining University of Allahabad campus.
The NTA clarified that the change applies only to candidates allotted the affected centre. Candidates are advised to carefully check the official notice and ensure they reach the revised venue on June 21 to avoid any inconvenience on the examination day.