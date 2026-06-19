NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Centre Change: NTA changes exam centre for Prayagraj candidates

The posts include both Drivers and Shramiks, and the online application process will be available on the official website tgprb.in from 8 am on October 8, 2025 (Representative/Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The agency issued an official notice informing candidates that the examination centre has been shifted due to administrative reasons.

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According to the NTA notice, the earlier designated centre — Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj—will no longer host the examination. The agency said the decision was taken following recommendations from the District Level Committee and the District Administration.