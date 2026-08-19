Centre tells SC NEET system is secure, outlines safeguards for question-paper preparation and transport

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the system used to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is designed to be secure and difficult to breach. It further detailed the safeguards used for preparing and transporting question papers. The submissions come against the backdrop of the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over a paper leak and the subsequent re-examination. The Supreme Court has separately been examining the need for structural reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).
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According to the Centre’s submissions, the question-paper preparation process involves several moderators and subject experts who prepare questions for a common question bank. The experts are not informed about which of their questions will ultimately form part of the examination paper. The system is intended to reduce the possibility of any individual knowing the complete contents of the final paper in advance.
The Centre also told the court that strict security measures are followed while question papers are moved between locations. Vehicles carrying the examination material are equipped with GPS tracking, allowing authorities to record even small movements during transportation.
(With PTI inputs)