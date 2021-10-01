BHU UET PET 2021: NTA announces fresh dates for rescheduled exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam schedule for a few papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET, PET 2021 as the dates were clashing with some other examinations.

“NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the test papers of BHU entrance test2021 are clashing with some major examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule some test papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021,” read the official statement by NTA.

Read | NTA BHU UET PET 2021 entrance exams admit cards released

BSc Ag /BSc Ag entrance exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 3, will now be held on October 6 from 8-10 am. BEd – Mathematics: Maths/Statistics was to be conducted on September 29 and will now be held on October 6 from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

The entrance exams for B Ed Special Education – VI & H I (Mathematics), B Ed – Humanities and Social Sciences and B Ed Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities) were schedule scheduled to be held on September 29, but will now be conducted on October 6 from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

The admit cards of candidates appearing for the rescheduled test papers will be available at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained on the admit card, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.