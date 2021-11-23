NTA BHU test 2021: Result declared for UET, PET, check scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released results for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test – 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The scorecards for UG, PG entrances are available at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on September 28-30 and October 1, 3 and 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode/ hybrid (tablets)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based).

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on BHU UET/ PET result 2021

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth

Step 4: UET/ PET result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download UET/ PET scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

In case of an equal index in UET (for all courses), the following criteria shall be adopted for inter-se ranking: a) Preference shall be given to the candidates who have a higher aggregate percentage of marks at the qualifying examination. However, for admission to BSc and BSc (Hons) Agriculture, the aggregate marks in science subjects shall only be considered for this purpose. b) In case the candidates have equal marks in the examinations, then the candidate senior in age shall be given preference.

Seats shall be reserved for scheduled caste (15 per cent) and scheduled tribe (7.5 per cent) candidates in each course. Admission against these seats will be made provided the candidate has passed the qualifying examination and appeared in the entrance test conducted by NTA.