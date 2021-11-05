NTA BHU entrance test 2021 answer keys out, result soon

The exams were conducted on September 28-30 and October 1, 3 and 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode/ hybrid (tablets)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based).

How to check the answer key and question paper of BHU UET, PET 2021:

1. Go to the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021’.

3. Login with your credentials.

4. Click on ‘View/challenge BHU UET/PET answer key’

The candidates who do not agree with the answer key of any question may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from November 3, 2021, to November 5.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI until November 5, 2021 (until 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium i.e., fax, email, or hard copy,” read the official notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.