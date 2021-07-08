NTA begins application process for GAT-B and BET 2021

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday commenced the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates may apply on the NTA websites dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is July 31 2021.

Candidates belonging to the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category as per Central List must pay Rs. 1200 for the GAT-B examination, and Rs. 1200 for the BET examination. To apply for both examinations, candidates must pay Rs. 2400. SC/ST/PwD candidates must pay Rs. 600 for the GAT-B examination, and Rs. 600 for the BET examination. To apply for both examinations, candidates must pay Rs. 1200. Candidates may pay the examination fee online through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ Paytm, by 11:50 pm on July 31 2021.

The GAT-B and BET 2021 examinations will be conducted on August 14 2021, with each exam being conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The GAT-B examination will be conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm. The BET 2021 examination will be conducted in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examinations will be conducted in English, in Computer-Based mode.

The GAT-B/ BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and to award the DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).