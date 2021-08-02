NTA begins application process for AIAPGET 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Candidates can apply online at aiapget.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in from August 1 to August 21. The exam date will be announced later.

Candidates can correct errors in their applications till August 25. The test was earlier scheduled for June 7 but was postponed for a period of three months, amid the rising coronavirus cases.

The AIAPGET is a single entrance examination for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses. Those who clear AIAPGET 2021 will be eligible for admission to MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy systems of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions & universities/ deemed universities across the country, for the academic session 2021-22. Seats will be allotted on the basis of merit and choice of college. Counselling will be conducted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).

The exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and is conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. It includes 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question answered correctly will be awarded 4 marks, while each incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark. All the exams will be given in English. However, Ayurveda will also be given in Hindi, while Unani and Siddha will also be given in Urdu and Tamil. Candidates may choose their preferred language for these exams.

Candidates may visit the official website ntaaiapget.nic.in for registration, admit cards, instructions, and other relevant information and latest updates regarding the examination.