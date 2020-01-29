NTA APRPIT admit card not releasing today, know why

NTA ARPRIT admit card delayed (Representational image) NTA ARPRIT admit card delayed (Representational image)

NTA APRPIT admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the admit card for the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) as per the schedule. The NTA ARPIT admit card was scheduled to be released today, however, the NTA in its recent notice has stated that it will release the admit card on February 5.

Stating the reason behind the delay the agency said, “since the exam registration dates were extended from January 17 to 27”, therefore, the admit card release date had also been extended. The result will be out on February 26.

NTA APRPIT admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be held on February 16 for all 48 subjects. The morning session will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. It will be held in two sessions. It would be a computer-based test for three hours. A total of 100 questions will be asked for a maximum of 100 marks.

APRPIT is Ministry of HRD’s programme to train 15 lakh faculty via MOOCs. National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the examination and certification would be done through SWAYAM. The faculty can use the certificates for availing the equivalence recognised by UGC, as a refresher course for their Career Advancement Scheme. Non-faculty learners also would be given certificates from SWAYAM.

