NTA invites applications from educators for confidential academic assignments

Experts may be required to examine challenges raised by candidates against provisional answer keys and provide reasoned responses. (Representational image generated by AI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from academicians, scientists, researchers, professionals and educators to join a three-year panel of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) for question paper setting, translation, vetting, moderation, answer key verification, curriculum mapping, research, psychometric validation and other confidential academic assignments.

The last date for applying is October 9.

According to the NTA, the empanelled experts may be called upon to undertake one or more of the following confidential academic activities, depending on their area of expertise and NTA’s operational requirements.

The experts will be tasked with authoring questions of specified format, difficulty level, and curricular alignment for one or more NTA examinations, vet questions developed by other experts for content accuracy, curricular alignment, language clarity, difficulty calibration, distractor quality, and fairness.