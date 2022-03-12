CMAT 2022 exam date announced; registration ends on March 17

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for the the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam. This year, the CMAT 2022 will be held on April 9. The dates were announced in an official notice on the official CMAT website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 February 2022 regarding online application of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2022) for admission to management programmes in the country, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2022 Examination on April 9, 2022 from 3 pm to 6 pm,” the official notification read.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions. NTA has been given the responsibility to conduct this exam since 2019; earlier this test was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Candidates have been advised to call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in in case of any queries or /clarifications.

More details about the CMAT 2022 exam will soon be updated on the official CMAT 2022 website — cmat.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.