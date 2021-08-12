NTA amends eligibility criteria for ICAR AIEEA-PG, AICE-JRF/SRF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the AIEEA (UG) 2021 and AIEEA (PG) 2021 entrance exams for admission to specified undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for the academic session 2021-22 in September 2021.

The registrations for the exams are in progress icar.nta.ac.in from July 25 to August 20. The agency has announced changes in the eligibility criteria for AIEEA-PG and AICE-JRF/SRF.

“In case of those UG and PG students who were admitted in various degree programmes, either by the AUs or through ICAR All India Entrance Examination (AIEE), if the programme already had ICAR-NAEAB accreditation, but in the passing out year or at any stage in between could not be accredited by the ICAR due to any reasons, the one-time chance is being given to them for appearing in ICAR’s All India Entrance Examination (academic session 2021-22) for PG and PhD admissions,” read the official notice released by the NTA.

The agency has also changed the eligibility requirements for the award of the ICAR National Talent Scholarship (NTS). The percentage cap on the UG, PG seats has been withdrawn from this year onwards.

“From the academic session 2021-22 onwards, irrespective of affiliation, whether it is ICAR DUs or DARE (3 CAUs) or SAUs or CUs with agriculture faculty for all accredited AUs, the award of NTS would no longer be only for 15 per cent seats of UG and 25 per cent seats of master’s degree programme,” read the official notice.