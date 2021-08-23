NTA allows students from non-accredited colleges to appear for AIEEA (PG), AICE -JRF/SRF 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that students from non-accredited/programmes will also be available to appear for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR’s) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA-PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D). The last date to apply for the exams is August 27.

The agency in its official notice said, “Considering acute COVID-19 pandemic situation and its impact on applicant universities, the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (ICAR) has decided that students from those non-accredited colleges/programmes, where self-study reports (SSRs) for accreditation have been submitted to the Council on or before August 17, 2021 may appear in AIEEA to be conducted by NTA for the academic session 2021-22.”

The entrance exam for AIEEA (UG) will be held on September 7, 8 and 13. The exam for AIEEA (PG) and AICE -JRF/SRF (Ph.D) will be conducted on September 17, as per the schedule. Admission to undergraduate, postgraduate as well as junior research fellow and senior research fellows will be done through the entrance exam.

Those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list will have to appear for counselling sessions. The release of admit cards will be announced later. The exam will be held in computer-based mode.

For UG level, it will be a two-and-a-half-hour long test and for PG and JRF/SRF, it will be a two-hour long exam. The UG level exam will have 150 questions, 160 in PG level exam and 200 questions will be asked in JRF/SRF exam.