NTA alerts NEET UG 2020 candidates against fake calls

Following reports that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) aspirants have received calls asking for personal details and information, the National Testing Agency, NTA has cautioned candidates informing that they never asks for personal details/ information through calls, SMS or emails.

“All candidates who are due to appear for NEET (UG) 2020 examination are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/ emails are received, please don’t share any information,” read the NTA statement.

The National Testing Agency will also take strict action against these fake calls. “The candidates and their parents are advised to only rely on the authentic information available on the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in,” the release mentioned.

The medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 26, 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to double the number of test centres to maintain social distancing during the exam.

Following government directions, the NTA is now planning to seat two candidates two metres apart, which, in other words, means it will need roughly 6,000 test centres, as opposed to the originally planned 3,000, to accommodate 15 lakh NEET aspirants.

