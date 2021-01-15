NTA alerts JEE Main 2021 aspirants against fake website

Through the website- jeeguide.co.in, online applications and fee payments are being solicited for JEE (MAIN) 2021 from interested candidates. Representational/ gettyimages.in

NTA JEE Main 2021: Following complaints received by some aspirants, the National Testing Agency has cautioned applicants of the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE Main 2021) against fake website- jeeguide.co.in. Through this website, online applications and fee payments are being solicited for JEE (Main) 2021 from interested candidates. “In the said URL, an email address: info@jeeguide.co.in and mobile number: 9311245307 have also been provided for receiving communications in this regard,” NTA in its notification mentioned. NTA has also alerted candidates of the presence of may more such websites through which aspirants might be deceived.

Meanwhile, NTA clarified that neither the exam conducting organisation nor any of its employees have any association with the aforesaid url, email and mobile number. It also advised aspirants to follow the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for the examination details. “In the larger public interest, it is further clarified that the only genuine/official website for receiving online application and examination fee from aspiring candidates for JEE (MAIN) – 2021 is jeemain.nta.nic.in,” the notification mentioned.

NTA has also mentioned that a police complaint will soon be lodged with the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police against the aforesaid fake website.

The JEE Main will be held in four phases this year- February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, May 24 to 28, 2021. The application process will be closed on January 16, the candidates can pay application fees till January 17.