NTA alerts against fake tweets about leakage of History paper in UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has alerted UGC-NET candidates against a fake tweet that has been circulating on social media claiming that the History exam conducted on October 10 was leaked.

“This is to bring to notice of general public that a fake tweet and YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History (06) paper Shift – II, UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged cycles) conducted on 10.10.2022,” reads the warning.

Alert from NTA on fake tweets circulating on social media about leakage of History paper in UGC-NET held on 10 October 2022. pic.twitter.com/4Dm8qxLRRe — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) October 12, 2022

The NTA has denied the allegations of leakage of the History exam and has clarified that there is no leak of any question paper. “Further it is informed that the format circulating in social media is well after conduct of the examination on 10.10.2022 and also it is not the same that was delivered to the candidates,” the notice adds.

Before this, the phase two exams were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 August but were later postponed to to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu and Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at seven centres on 9 July 2022 shift-1 due to technical issues.