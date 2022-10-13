scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

NTA alerts against fake tweets about leakage of History paper in UGC-NET

The NTA has denied the allegations of leakage of the History exam and has clarified that there is no leak of any question paper.

UGC-NET, UGC-NET history exam, UGC-NET exam, paper leakBefore this, the phase two exams were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. (Representative image. Express photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has alerted UGC-NET candidates against a fake tweet that has been circulating on social media claiming that the History exam conducted on October 10 was leaked.

“This is to bring to notice of general public that a fake tweet and YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History (06) paper Shift – II, UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged cycles) conducted on 10.10.2022,” reads the warning.

Read |UGC NET 2022: Admit card released for October 13 exam; steps to download

The NTA has denied the allegations of leakage of the History exam and has clarified that there is no leak of any question paper. “Further it is informed that the format circulating in social media is well after conduct of the examination on 10.10.2022 and also it is not the same that was delivered to the candidates,” the notice adds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

Before this, the phase two exams were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 August but were later postponed to to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu and Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at seven centres on 9 July 2022 shift-1 due to technical issues.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:31:50 am
Next Story

Malaika Arora is a foodie, and her ‘number 1 weakness’ is…

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement