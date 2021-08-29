AKTU releases UPCET 2021 tentative counselling schedule

UPCET counselling 2021: The counselling process for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) will begin next month. The UPCET counselling 2021 registration will be held from September 16 to September 22 at aktu.ac.in. The document verification process for fresh candidates will begin on September 17 and continue till September 23.

Read | UPCET 2021 admit cards to be released soon

The Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) shared the tentative counselling schedule on its official Twitter handle. According to the official tweet, the schedule has been released for all courses except MTech, MArch, MPharm and MDes.

Here is the tentative schedule for UPCET counselling 2021:

• Registration, payment of fee, date of upload of documents – September, 16 to 22, 2021.

• Documents Verification (for freshers)- September 17 to 23, 2021.

• Response to queries and document verification of responses to queries – September 17 to 2021.

• Online Choice Filling & Locking – September 19 to 24, 2021

• Seat Allotment- September 25, 2021

• Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) – September 26 to 28, 2021

• Payment of Seat Confirmation – September 26 to 28, 2021

• Physical reporting of freeze candidates at the institution – September 20 to October 1, 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UPCET 2021 examinations on September 5 and 6. The admit cards for the exams will be released on the official website soon. The state-level exam is for candidates who seek admission in B.Pharm, B.Des, BHMCT, B.Voc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, B.Tec lateral entry, B.Pharm lateral entry, MCA, BBA, M.Sc, and M.Tech course.

On September 5, the examination will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 4 pm to 6 pm and on September 6, the entrance test will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm.