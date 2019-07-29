NTA AIAPGET results 2019 declared, how to check

NTA AIAPGET results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The official answer key was released on July 20, 2019.

NTA AIAPGET results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘NTA AIAPGET results 2019’

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth,

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The 400-mark exam was conducted for admission to AYUSH-based courses including Homoeopathy, Unani et al, and colleges in India. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for counselling. To qualify one needs to secure 50 ercentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).