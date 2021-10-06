scorecardresearch
NTA AIAPGET answer key 2021 released: How to download, raise objections

If any candidates find any error, they can challenge the NTA-AIAPGET answer key by October  8, 5 pm. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website - aiapget.nta.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 6, 2021 5:03:01 pm
AIAPGET 2021 answer keyThe exam was held on September 18. (Representative image)

AIAPGET answer key 2021 released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 at its official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in. The exam was held on September 18.

If any candidates find any error, they can challenge the NTA-AIAPGET answer key by October  8, 5 pm. A fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable which can be paid by October 8, 7 pm. A panel will consider all the objections and a final answer key will be released thereafter.

AIAPGET answer key 2021 released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘answer key 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

In the case of filling challenge, candidates will have to follow these steps –

Step 1: Click here for answer key challenge

Step 2: Click on the question id, select correct options

Step 3: In the box, mention details

Step 4: Save claim and pay fee

Step 5: Submit supporting documents

Step 6: Click for final submission

The 400-mark exam is conducted for admission to AYUSH-based courses including Homoeopathy, Unani et al, and colleges in India. The result will be based on the final answer key.

Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for counselling. To qualify one needs to secure 50 percentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).

 

 

