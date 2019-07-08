NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019 released: How to download

Toggle Menu
NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019: Download admit card from the official websites, nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in. The exam for admission to Ausyush, Unani, Homoeopathy courses across institutes including All India Institute of Ayurveda will be conducted on July 14, 2019.

NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) – entrance exam to be conducted on July 14, 2019. The time of AIAPGET exam has been shifted from morning to afternoon shift by the NTA. Now, the exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, nta.nic.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The 400-mark exam is conducted for admission to AYUSH-based courses including Homoeopathy, Unani et al, and colleges in India. The test will be conducted in multiple languages. The AIAPGET admit card also consists of venue and reporting time details, candidates need to follow the same religiously.

AIAPGET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘admit card link’ at the left-hand pannel
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exam was earlier conducted by the Ministry of Ayush. The NTA has been given the charge from this year onwards to conduct the entrance exam. The same is also eligible for entry to All India Institute of Ayurveda. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for counselling. To qualify one needs to secure 50 percentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).

