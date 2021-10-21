NTA AIAPGET 2021 result declared: How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 4 disciplines. Candidates can check the scores at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

A total of 18578 candidates had registered for the Ayurveda exam, 7332 for Homeopathy, 457 for Siddha and 1634 for Unani. Of the registered candidates, 17340 had appeared for the Ayurveda exam, 6842 for Homeopathy, 431 for Siddha and 1533 for Unani.

How to check AIAPGET result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link/tab that reads, ‘Scorecard AIAPGET 2021.’

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: The AIAPGET 2021 result and scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

The exams were held in two shifts in English, Hindi, Tamil and Urdu. The total number of exam centres for Ayurveda and Homeopathy was 136 in 83 cities. For Sidda and Unani, the exam was conducted in 82 cities across 93 centres.

Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during October 6-8, 2021 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were got verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the final verified answer key.