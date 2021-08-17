NTA AIAPGET 2021 registration deadline extended, internship eligibility rule revised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22. Interested candidates can now apply till August 24, 5 pm.

Candidates can register at aiapget.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in. The last date for application fee payment is August 24, 11:50 pm.

Candidates can correct errors in their applications from August 25 to August 27, 5 pm. The test was earlier scheduled for June 7 but was postponed for a period of three months, amid the rising coronavirus cases. New exam dates will be announced soon by the NTA.

Apart from the deadline, the internship eligibility rule has also been revised. The Ministry of AYUSH has extended the date of the internship completion towards the determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The AIAPGET is a single entrance examination for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses. Those who clear AIAPGET 2021 will be eligible for admission to MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy systems of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities/ deemed universities across the country, for the academic session 2021-22.

Seats will be allotted on the basis of merit and choice of college. Counselling will be conducted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).