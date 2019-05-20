NTA AIAPGET 2019: Applications open for Ayush courses; check eligibility, how to apply, exam pattern

NTA AIAPGET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2019. The exam was earlier administered by the Akhil Bhartiya Ayurveda Sansthan under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). Now, NTA will conduct the entrance exam. This year the AIAPGET is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2019.

Advertising

The AIAPGET 2019 will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in. The applications are open till June 15, 2019 and fees can be paid till June 16, 2019.

The exam will be for a one-and-a-half hour (90 minutes). It will begin at 10 am and conclude at 11:30 am on July 14, 3019 (Sunday). Those who clear the exam will be eligible for AYUSH admission central counselling committee (AACCC). The exam will be of 400 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

NTA AIAPGET 2019: Eligibility

Applicant should have a relevant undergraduate degree — BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS degree. They should have also completed their internship before September 30, 2019.

Advertising

NTA AIAPGET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘fill application form’ button

Step 3: Read instructions carefully, click on ‘I have read’ box and then click ‘proceed’

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Make payment

NTA AIAPGET 2019: Fee

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,500 for candidates belonging reserved category, PwD and transgender students the fee is Rs 1750.

Based on AIAPGET score, students will be eligible for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2019-20. It includes all India (Open/other States) and state quota seats for admission to MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities/ deemed universities across the country.