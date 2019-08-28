NSUI’s manifesto for DU promises equality, and free movie tickets

It is not uncommon in Delhi University to hear of student organisations taking students to adventure parks and movies, and offering freebies, before student union elections. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), however, has taken this a step further — by advertising free movie tickets on its manifesto for the DU Students’ Union elections, launched Tuesday.

Advertising

The organisation, the first to release its manifesto for polls to be held on September 12, has focussed its campaign around multiple “inequalities” on campus. While the slogan is called ‘One University, Equal Opportunity’, the campaign goes by ‘Awaaz Uthao, Seeti Bajao’.

An advertisement on free movie tickets occupies the front page of the organisation’s manifesto: “Tell us what equal opportunity means to you in DU and win movie tickets.” Students can use #AwaazUthaoSeetiBajao and tag NSUI on social media platforms, along with filling in details such as their name, college, email ID, mobile number and writing what equal opportunity means for them.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of NSUI, Ruchi Gupta, has previously spoken out against the ABVP’s politics of “money and muscle power”. In the DUSU elections last year, she had also said that NSUI ran an “issue-based and principled campaign”.

Asked to comment on the apparent contradiction, Gupta said, “This is not money and muscle power. We are not using Jaguars to campaign like the ABVP. It is not luring voters, but incentivising feedback.” NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said the organisation has not narrowed down on the movie: “We have time to decide.”