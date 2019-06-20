Toggle Menu
NSUI offers admission help to children of soldiers killed in line of dutyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nsui-offers-admission-help-to-children-of-soldiers-killed-in-line-of-duty-5789346/

NSUI offers admission help to children of soldiers killed in line of duty

NSUI state president Akshay Lakra said there is “no upper limit” for the benefit, and that they will help anyone who writes to them.

NSUI offers admission help to children of soldiers killed in line of duty
The decision was announced Wednesday on the occasion of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. (Source: Wikipedia)

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Wednesday said it would pay a year’s fee for children of soldiers killed on duty or of farmers who committed suicide who get admission to Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate courses.

NSUI state president Akshay Lakra said there is “no upper limit” for the benefit, and that they will help anyone who writes to them. “In the recent elections, both the Army and farmers were used as political tools by a certain party. When it comes to serving them, nothing is being done. Army personnel and farmers are important organs of this country and need to be served. So, we decided to take this step,” said Lakra.

The decision was announced Wednesday on the occasion of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Single parent’s kid denied admission, notice issued
2 Zero-tolerance policy for states that fail to allot land for Central institutes: HRD minister
3 Zero-tolerance policy for states that fail to allot land for Central institutes: HRD minister