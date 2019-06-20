NSUI offers admission help to children of soldiers killed in line of duty

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Wednesday said it would pay a year’s fee for children of soldiers killed on duty or of farmers who committed suicide who get admission to Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate courses.

NSUI state president Akshay Lakra said there is “no upper limit” for the benefit, and that they will help anyone who writes to them. “In the recent elections, both the Army and farmers were used as political tools by a certain party. When it comes to serving them, nothing is being done. Army personnel and farmers are important organs of this country and need to be served. So, we decided to take this step,” said Lakra.

The decision was announced Wednesday on the occasion of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.