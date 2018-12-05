NSUI leader seeks fresh student union polls, DU says no

NSUI’s Sunny Chillar Tuesday sought the Delhi High Court’s direction to hold fresh Delhi University Students’ Union polls, saying the post of president fell vacant within two months of the results being declared on September 13.

The post fell vacant after the president, ABVP’s Ankiv Baisoya, was found to have submitted fake documents to get admission last month.

DU, however, opposed the same before Justice Yogesh Khanna and said the petition is “not maintainable” as verification of Baisoya’s degree was completed after November 13. It added that no fresh elections can be held as the two-month period within which the polls could have been conducted had expired.

Chillar, NSUI’s presidential candidate, lost to Baisoya in the polls.

During the hearing, DU said that as per the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, fresh polls can only be held if a post falls vacant within two months of results being declared — which was November 19.

Chillar, represented by senior advocates P Chidambaram and June Choudhari, argued that once the degree was found to be fake, the nomination becomes void ab initio and the two-month period won’t apply.

He added that DU should have properly scrutinised Baisoya’s certificates during admission to the MA Buddhist Studies course, and while accepting his nomination.

Chillar, also represented by V Elanchazhiyan and Jawaid Hussain Khan, submitted that DU is in “collusion with the ABVP and deliberately delayed the decision, as they received information about Baisoya’s degree on October 28, but confirmed it was fake only on November 13”.

“Baisoya was not a student of DU. He was just an impostor,” Chidambaram argued, and sought fresh polls under an independent election officer or an appropriate authority “of impeccable character and integrity”.

The arguments remained inconclusive and will resume on December 6.