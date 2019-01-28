NSS, NCC should be made mandatory for children: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that a stint in voluntary services like NSS, NCC should be made mandatory for school children. He said that such training would help students develop the feeling of oneness, empathy and compassion and become sensitive towards the needs of the less fortunate.

Interacting with volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) who participated in the Republic Day Parade, Naidu appreciated their passion and commitment for taking up community service at a young age. By doing this you are realising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who had said “the best way to find oneself is to lose oneself in the service of others”, Naidu said.

Saying that serving people in distress was the real Desh Bhakthi or true Patriotism, the Vice President asked students to develop the habit of social service from an early age. He also wanted the younger generation to love and live with nature for a brighter future.

Naidu appreciated NSS volunteers for actively participating in programmes like Swachh Bharat and for serving people in times of natural calamities like floods by collecting relief materials. He said that such activities reinforce India’s core philosophy of ‘Share and Care’.

The Vice President said that the participation of youth in decision-making and development processes was essential to take the country forward. He asked them to become agents of social change, economic growth and technological innovation to take the country forward.

More than 200 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various parts of the country have called on the Vice President at his residence. This interaction is part of NSS’s one-month Republic Day parade camp where they get an opportunity to interact with the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister apart from participating in Republic Day Parade on January 26.