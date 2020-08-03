NSNIS Patiala and CSS-SRIHER, Chennai launch online courses in sports physiotherapy, sports nutrition

A two-week physical workshop will also be held as part of the six-month course, once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Representational image/ gettyimages.in A two-week physical workshop will also be held as part of the six-month course, once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala and CSS-SRIHER, Chennai, on Monday launched six-month online courses in sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition aimed at grassroot-level development in the country. It was a part of an MOU signed between the two institutes to launch these certificate courses in sports science which will give an opportunity to young qualified professionals to further specialise in their area of expertise.

In the first leg, sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition courses have been launched online with admission to the courses starting on Monday. Sports Authority of India also plans to introduce courses in physiology, sports biomechanics, strength and conditioning, sports psychology. These courses are aimed at training professionals who can work along with community coaches and development-level coaches to use sports science in grassroot-level training.

A two-week physical workshop will also be held as part of the six-month course. It will be organised once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Assessment of attendees for final certification will be done on the basis of online quizzes and written examinations.

“The new courses in Sports Science are aimed to strengthen the grassroot-level sports ecosystem by imparting training in a more scientific way,” said SAI senior executive director (academics) RS Bishnoi. “After completion of these courses, these professionals will be equipped to work alongside community coaches and developmental coaches at the grassroot-level and provide better training to junior athletes. “In the second phase SAI will also introduce courses in exercise physiology, sports biomechanics, strength and conditioning, sports psychology.”

The eligibility criteria to appear for the written entrance exam for the Sports Physiotherapy course is a Masters in Physiotherapy (Ortho/Sport). Those who have a Bachelors’ in Physiotherapy with three years of work experience in a sports institute, sports team or club, can also apply.

For the Sports Nutrition course, those eligible to take the entrance examination must have a Masters in any of the steams including, food and nutrition, applied nutrition, public health nutrition, clinical nutrition and dietetics, food science and quality control or sports nutrition. Those with a Bachelors’ degree in any of the above mentioned streams, but with three years of relevant work experience in a recognised sports institute, club or state or national-level team can also take the entrance exam.

“These courses are designed to include the latest international practices in the field of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition,” said Professor Arunmugam, Director of CSS-SRIHER. “The inclusion of sports science, even at the grassroot-level level, will help professionals working in this field to understand the needs of an athlete better. The best Indian faculty and foreign experts will be teaching in this course.”

The application forms to the courses will be available online from August 3 to August 10, with eligible candidates taking the written online exam on August 16. The course commences from August 24.

