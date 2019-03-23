NSI admission 2019: Applications begun at National Sugar Institute, entrance exam in June

NSI admissions 2019: The National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur is inviting applications for admission to various courses. Interested candidates can start applying at the official website, nsi.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on May 3, 2019, by 5 pm. The institute falls under the administration of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Advertising

Candidates will have to clear admission test to be eligible for admission to the institute. In FNSI in fermentation technology and FNSI in Sugar engineering programmes, candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview only. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 2019. It will be conducted in two parts, the morning session will begin at 9 am and the afternon session will commence at 2 pm, according to official notification.

NSI admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nsi.gov.in

Step 2: On the right-hand panel click, ‘online application 2019’

Step 3: Click on ‘online application form submission (Indian students)’

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, check ‘I agree’ and submit

Step 5: Fill form, download the declaration form, submit

Step 6: Make payment

Applicants will have to select six exam centers in order of preference. Applicants must take print-out of the office copy of the online application form post it to ‘Director, National Sugar Institute, Kalyanpur, Kanpur – 208017’ along with documents.

Advertising

NSI admissions 2019: Documents required

Application form – office and student copy

Demand draft

High school certificate

Mark sheet of qualifying examinations

These documents need to be sent along with the application form.

NSI admissions 2019: Fee

An application fee of Rs 1200 will be applicable. For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 800.

Meanwhile, the admission process to other institutes has also begun. The University of Lucknow has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses at its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Online application procedure has started and will conclude on April 15, 2019 (without late fee) while candidates can submit applications till April 20, 2019, with late fee payment.

The applications process for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has also begun. This is the first time the exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and that the exam will be conducted online.

The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses through its official website, jmi.ac.in. The online admission forms are already available. Forms for the B.Tech, B.Arch programmes will be available till March 30 and for M.Phil and PhD programme the process will end on April 12, 2019.