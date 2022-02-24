scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

NSE Academy, IIM-Raipur to offer joint certificate programmes in finance

Experts from the two institutions are hoping that this collaboration will lead to Human Resource Development in the country by providing better trained financial managers to the nation

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 24, 2022 5:02:11 pm
NSE, IIM-RaipurAll courses will be offered in both online and hybrid mode and will be certified by both the institutions. (File image)

The NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has signed MoU with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur to collaborate in the area of the joint certification programs in finance and related financial technologies.

Under this new collaboration, both the universities will introduce and offer several long term and short term programmes for working professionals and organisations who aim to build leadership capabilities. These programmes will mainly be in the area of finance and financial technologies.

Read |IIM-Calcutta launches new executive programme in investment banking and capital markets

These courses aim to help groom candidates with overall development and prepare them to face the global challenges in their field of specialisation. As of now, all these programs under the new collaboration will be offered in both online and hybrid mode and will be certified by both institutions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |IIM-Rohtak placements achieve 6% increase in average salary

Experts from IM-Raipur and NSE Academy hope that this new collaboration will bring better opportunities in Human Resource Development in the country and will provide better trained financial managers to the nation. Authorities are also hoping that the courses will help bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Dean (Academics), signed the MoU on behalf of IIM Raipur.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement