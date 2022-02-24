NSE Academy, IIM-Raipur to offer joint certificate programmes in finance

The NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has signed MoU with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur to collaborate in the area of the joint certification programs in finance and related financial technologies.

Under this new collaboration, both the universities will introduce and offer several long term and short term programmes for working professionals and organisations who aim to build leadership capabilities. These programmes will mainly be in the area of finance and financial technologies.

These courses aim to help groom candidates with overall development and prepare them to face the global challenges in their field of specialisation. As of now, all these programs under the new collaboration will be offered in both online and hybrid mode and will be certified by both institutions.

Experts from IM-Raipur and NSE Academy hope that this new collaboration will bring better opportunities in Human Resource Development in the country and will provide better trained financial managers to the nation. Authorities are also hoping that the courses will help bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Dean (Academics), signed the MoU on behalf of IIM Raipur.