NSE Academy, IIM Jammu join hands to provide certificate courses in finance

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu to launch joint certification programmes in finance and financial technologies. These programmes will be delivered through online and hybrid mode and will be co-certified by both institutions.

Under this partnership, several short-term and long-term programs aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programmes for organisations seeking to build leadership capabilities in the finance and financial technology domain will be announced shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, said: “This MoU will make professional education and training in finance and allied areas accessible to a wider section of aspiring professionals. A collaborative approach is the need of the hour and in line with the New Education Policy, 2020 too.”

Meanwhile, IITs and IIMs have launched several new courses in the current session. The newly launched courses are not limited to college students, but some programmes have also been introduced for working professionals.