NSE Academy, HDFC AMC launch financial literacy programme for college students

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) have collaborated to launch a programme named ‘Invest-Verse’ for college students.

It is a 5-hour course, which will also be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. The programmes will be delivered through online and application-based training and will be co-certified by both institutions.

The aim of the programme is to reach the next wave of first-time investors by educating and empowering them to be earners while promoting financial literacy. The programme attendees will be co-certified by both institutions, as per a statement.

The maiden batch of the programme began on August 25 with over 250 students participating from various reputed colleges in Mumbai.