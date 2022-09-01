scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

NSE Academy, HDFC AMC launch financial literacy programme for college students

The maiden batch of the programme began on August 25 with over 250 students participating from various reputed colleges in Mumbai. 

emerging courses, NSE new programmeIt is a 5-hour course, which will also be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. (Image credits: NSE)

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) have collaborated to launch a programme named ‘Invest-Verse’ for college students.

It is a 5-hour course, which will also be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. The programmes will be delivered through online and application-based training and will be co-certified by both institutions.

Read |IIT-Gandhinagar to train 100 economically weaker students in leadership and communication skills

The aim of the programme is to reach the next wave of first-time investors by educating and empowering them to be earners while promoting financial literacy. The programme attendees will be co-certified by both institutions, as per a statement.

The maiden batch of the programme began on August 25 with over 250 students participating from various reputed colleges in Mumbai

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 05:20:56 pm
Next Story

UP: With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

SC asks MHA to seek reports from States on alleged attacks on Christian institutions

SC asks MHA to seek reports from States on alleged attacks on Christian institutions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement