NSDC partners with LinkedIn to offer free ‘future-ready’ online courses to Indian youth

NSDC and Linkedin collaborate to offer job-oriented courses digitally for free to Indian youth (Representational image)

Indians will be able to access free resources on LinkedIn to learn future-ready skills under the new collaboration between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and LinkedIn — an online professional network. Under the partnership, 10 free LinkedIn Learning paths which consist of 140 courses will be available for free at eSkill India digital platform until March 31, 2021. eSkill India is NSDC’s digital skilling initiative which has digital learning resources in regional languages.

Each learning path includes a series of video content designed to help job-seekers develop core digital skills needed for an in-demand tech role. These courses will cover a broad range of skills from entry-level digital literacy to advanced product-based skills. LinkedIn will also offer three soft skills via the eSkill India portal.

Read | What it means to be literate: ‘Helping family financially during Covid, fighting for daughters’ education’

According to LinkedIn data, Indian professionals with digital skills are 20 per cent more in demand than professionals without digital skills. With an aim to enable a future-ready digital workforce, the collaboration will offer free learning resources aligned with 10 in-demand jobs identified using data from LinkedIn’s Economic Graph.

“As part of the partnership, LinkedIn will additionally be providing periodic labour market insights based on LinkedIn’s Economic Graph of 69+ million members in India. This will include in-demand skills, emerging jobs, and global hiring rates for NSDC to better understand the skilling ecosystem,” the official statement said.

“Upskilling will prove to be a crucial factor in India’s path to economic recovery. By making digital reskilling resources more accessible, we hope to level the playing field so that everyone has an opportunity to not just get back into the workforce, but to also reskill and obtain meaningful work,” Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI | Job-oriented Swayam Courses | Hours long courses | Course on English grammar

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd