NSDC partners with CBSE to launch first edition of ‘Junior Skills Championship 2021’

The final competition will be held in April. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Junior Skills Championship 2021: With an aim to enhance integration of technical and vocational education at the school-level, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to launch the first edition of Junior Skills Championship 2021. The registration process is open and candidates can apply till February 19 at the website- worldskillsindia.co.in/juniorSkills2021.

The event will be held virtually this year. “The championship will be promoted through nearly 21,000 CBSE-affiliated schools across the country, and will focus on students studying from classes 6 to 12.”

The championship will have various activities over the next two months. It will include skill competitions for schools, career counselling webinars, digital seminars and panel discussions, online boot camps and roundtable conference of academicians and corporates. The final competition will be held in April.

Due to pandemic, the first three levels of championship (screening, qualifying, semi-final) will be organised online, and the finale is proposed to be held in Delhi.

The competition levels will be distributed in three groups

Group 1- Class 6- 8

Group 2- Class 9 and 10

Group 3- Class 11 and 12.