NSDC partners with California State University to offer 200+ free courses

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has joined hands with the California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) to offer over 200 free courses for skill seekers in India. The partnership will also witness the integration of CSULB’s platform – Skills Commons and MERLOT with eSkillindia.org to drive e-learning amongst the youth in the country.

California State University Long Beach and eSkillIndia will initially add courses from sectors such as healthcare, management, information technology, finance, employability skills etc. There will be a special focus on courses for upskilling of trainers. The courses will range from two hours to 30 hours, providing total digital content of 900 hours, the NSDC informed.

eSkillIndia – the digital skilling initiative from NSDC currently has over 825 digital courses from its partners and additional over 4,000 courses are connected through affiliate channels across various sectors in multiple languages.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said, “Online learning is paving the way for digital transformation. NSDC is facilitating the acquisition of online skills, which can help realise the immense potential of youth to leverage existing as well as emerging opportunities.”

“Partnering with NSDC’s digital skilling initiative eSkill India to develop people’s workforce skills employment in the 21st century is core to our mission. By providing free and easy access to industry-centered training materials, NSDC and California State University Long Beach can deliver online learning to all and improve the well-being of all,” comments Dr Gerard L Hanley, Executive Director, California State University (SkillsCommons and MERLOT).

