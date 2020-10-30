NSDC, Microsoft to train 1 lakh underserved Indian women in digital skills

Learners will get a joint certificate from Microsoft adn NSDC on completion of course. ( Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Skill India Mission of the government of India, has collaborated with Microsoft to train more than 1 lakh underserved women in India over the next 10 months. This initiative is an extension of Microsoft’s partnership with NSDC to provide digital skills to over 1 lakh youth in the country.

Through this partnership, the duo aims to enhance women’s workforce participation in India’s digital economy. As part of the collaboration, more than 70 hours of the course content will be made available free of cost, covering topics such as digital literacy, enhancing employability, nano entrepreneurship, and communication skills.

The program will curate a series of live training sessions and digital skilling drives. Young girls and women, particularly first-time job seekers and those whose jobs may have been impacted by COVID-19, will be trained to join the future workforce. These live training sessions will be delivered online through the Microsoft community training (MCT) platform. The platform will also allow the trainees to access content already available on MCT as well as provide a forum to engage with peers, the tech giant said in an official statement.

Under this partnership, eSkill India, NSDC’s digital skilling initiative, will support in building the outreach of this engagement through its skilling ecosystem which includes sector skill councils, training partners, and training centres.

Microsoft and NSDC will award a joint e-certificate to participants after course completion. Furthermore, 20,000 young women from regions with the least female labour force participation will be selected by NSDC and skilled through dedicated skills for the employability training programs for employment in IT/IT-enabled job roles.

“COVID-19 has accelerated India’s digital transformation and a workforce that is equipped with future-ready skills will be the key to unlocking the country’s next phase of growth. Providing equal opportunity and access to digital skills for underserved young women will be an important part of this journey, ensuring an inclusive economic recovery. Our partnership with NSDC is aimed at bridging the gender gap in access to digital skills, enabling everyone to succeed in a digital economy,” Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India was quoted as saying in an official statement.

