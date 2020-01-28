NSD admissions 2020: Application process for 3-year diploma course begins today, check details

NSD admissions 2020: The application process will begin on January 28, 2020 NSD admissions 2020: The application process will begin on January 28, 2020

NSD admissions 2020: The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for the three-year diploma course in dramatic arts. The course will begin in August. The application process will begin on January 28, 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website, nsd.gov.in.

To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to appear for an entrance exam. Those who clear the test will be eligible for workshop sessions.

The preliminary examination will be conducted between May to June. “To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to appear for an entrance exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for workshop sessions,” read the official notification.

The candidates who qualify in this examination will be required to attend a workshop of five days in the premises of the NSD in New Delhi in June to July 2020. The selected students will get a monthly scholarship of Rs 8,000 per month.

NSD admissions 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants need to have a graduate degree in any subject with a working knowledge of Hindi or English. The applicant should have also participated in at least six theatre productions.

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years but for those belonging to the reserved category, relaxation up to five years is given.

Documents required

Proof of theatre experience. Three recommendations from theatre experts

NSD admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nsd.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions open’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘register yourself’, fill details and submit

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 50.

