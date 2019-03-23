NSD admissions 2019 open: Check eligibility, exam date and other details

NSD admissions 2019: The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for the three-year diploma course in dramatic arts. The course will begin on August 5, 2019. The application process has begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website, nsd.gov.in.
To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to appear for an entrance exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for workshop sessions. The preliminary tests will begin from May 6 and will continue till June 16, 2019. Study material and guidelines for the test will be available on the official website.
The workshop will be for five-days duration and will be conducted in Delhi from July 1 to July 5, 2019. Candidates will be paid travel expense for the final round. Further, students selected for admission will also have to undergo a fitness test at NSD Delhi after which final selection list will be declared.
NSD admissions 2019: Exam dates
Delhi – May 6 to May 11
Jaipur – May 13 and May 14
Lucknow – May 16 and 17
Bhopal – MAy 20 to 22
Chandigarh – May 24 and 25
Mumbai – May 28 to 31
Chennai – June 3, 2019
Bengaluru – June 6, 2109
Patna – June 8 and 9
Guwahati – June 11
Bhubaneswar – June 13
Kolkata – June 15 and 16
NSD admissions 2019: Eligibility
Education: Applicants need to have a graduate degree in any subject with a working knowledge of Hindi or English. Participation in at least six theatre productions is also a must.
Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years but for those belonging to the reserved category, relaxation up to five years is given.
NSD admissions 2019: Documents required
Proof of theatre experience
Three recommendations from theatre experts
NSD admissions 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, nsd.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions open’ link
Step 3: Click on ‘register yourself’, fill details and submit
Step 4: Use registration number to log-in
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment
NSD admissions 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 50.