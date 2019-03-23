NSD admissions 2019 open: Check eligibility, exam date and other details

NSD admissions 2019: The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for the three-year diploma course in dramatic arts. The course will begin on August 5, 2019. The application process has begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website, nsd.gov.in.

To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to appear for an entrance exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for workshop sessions. The preliminary tests will begin from May 6 and will continue till June 16, 2019. Study material and guidelines for the test will be available on the official website.

The workshop will be for five-days duration and will be conducted in Delhi from July 1 to July 5, 2019. Candidates will be paid travel expense for the final round. Further, students selected for admission will also have to undergo a fitness test at NSD Delhi after which final selection list will be declared.

NSD admissions 2019: Exam dates

Delhi – May 6 to May 11

Jaipur – May 13 and May 14

Lucknow – May 16 and 17

Bhopal – MAy 20 to 22

Chandigarh – May 24 and 25

Mumbai – May 28 to 31

Chennai – June 3, 2019

Bengaluru – June 6, 2109

Patna – June 8 and 9

Guwahati – June 11

Bhubaneswar – June 13

Kolkata – June 15 and 16

NSD admissions 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants need to have a graduate degree in any subject with a working knowledge of Hindi or English. Participation in at least six theatre productions is also a must.

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years but for those belonging to the reserved category, relaxation up to five years is given.

NSD admissions 2019: Documents required

Proof of theatre experience

Three recommendations from theatre experts

NSD admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nsd.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions open’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘register yourself’, fill details and submit

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

NSD admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 50.