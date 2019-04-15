NSD admissions 2019: Application process to close today, here’s all you need to know

NSD admissions 2019: The online application process to apply for admission to the three-year diploma course in dramatic arts in the National School of Drama (NSD) is concluding today, April 15, 2019 (Monday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nsd.gov.in. The preliminary tests for admission to NSD will begin from May 6 and will continue till June 16, 2019. The workshop will be for five-days duration and will be conducted in Delhi from July 1 to July 5, 2019.

Advertising

NSD admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nsd.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions open’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘register yourself’, fill details and submit

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

NSD admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 50.

Read| NSD admissions 2019: Documents required, eligibility process

About NSD

The National School of Drama is one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the world and the only one of its kind in India. It was set up by the Sangeet Natak Akademi as one of its constituent units in 1959. In 1975, it became an independent entity and was registered as an autonomous organization.