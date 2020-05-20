NPTEL releases last five years GATE paper

GATE exam papers available at nptel.ac.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representatioal image) GATE exam papers available at nptel.ac.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representatioal image)

The online portal of Ministry of HRD, NPTEL has released the last five-year question papers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) at its official website, nptel.ac.in. While launching the initiative the HRD Minister, through a tweet, had said these papers could give a boost to GATE aspirants’ preparations.

Among other major initiatives for students who have cleared GATE, the HRD ministry had earlier announced to reduce the GATE score requirement to be eligible for Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF). Now those who scored 650 or above in GATE will be eligible for the scholarship. Under PMRF candidates can seek admission in research programmes, PhDs at top Indian institutes including IITs, IISc Bangalore, IISER etc.

How to access these question papers?

Step 1: Visit the official website, nptel.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘GATE preparation’ link under ‘other initiatives’

Step 3: You will access to previous year papers, click on the year next to your subject to download

While the GATE is over, the counselling process for the same is underway at the Common Offers Acceptance Portal (COAP). Those who clear these counselling processes will be considered for admission at NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes.

For CCMT counselling, the registration process is activated and will conclude on June 12 at ccmt.nic.in. The online choice locking will be held from June 5 to June 12. A total of three rounds of seat allotments will be held. In case seats are still left vacant, then two special round of counselling will be held from August 4.

The highest cut-off for this year was of computer science at 91. While over 8.59 lakh students had registered for the exam, 6.85 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. The exam was held for 25 papers with biomedical paper as the new introduction. GATE 2020 was held across eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities.

