NPAT 2019 analysis: How was the paper, expert’s reactions

Written by Amitendra Kumar

NPAT 2019 was held on May 11, 2019. The exam is conducted by Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), to select students for its BBA, B.Com (Hons), B.Sc Finance and other courses at its campuses located at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Dhule and Chandigarh. NPAT is conducted on two days and students have a choice to appear on one or both days. In case, a student appears for both days, the best score from among the two attempts is considered.

NPAT is a computer-based test. Day 1 of the exam was held today at various locations. The exam was on the expected lines, having three sections with no sectional time limit. Each question carried one mark and there was no negative marking. The duration of the paper was 100 minutes.

Quantitative & Numerical Ability:

The section was moderate to difficult. Through this section, NPAT 2019 tried to cover every topic possible. Questions ranged from the area of Trigonometry, Sets and Functions, Arithmetic, Numbers System and Algebra. Unlike 2018, when the section has more questions from Arithmetic, NPAT 2019 witnessed more of Algebra based questions. An attempt of 25-28 can be considered good in this section.

Reasoning and General Intelligence:

This section had a moderate level of difficulty. There were three sets of Data Interpretation, followed with 5 questions each. The section had questions from Syllogisms, Spatial Reasoning, Numerical Reasoning, Verbal Logic and Critical Thinking. Overall, an attempt of 32–34 was possible in this section.

Proficiency in English Language:

This section was easy as compared to the other two. There were three passages, followed with 15-16 questions in total. Questions ranged from Sentence Correction, Identifying the correct phrase (phrase replacement), Para-jumbles (some with 4 sentences while few had 5 sentences)and Syllogisms. Overall, an attempt of 34-35 questions was possible.

Expected Cut-off: Basis the initial feedback, we expect the cut-off for Mumbai campus to be close to 82-84 this year.

– The author is Product Head- Law, Career Launcher