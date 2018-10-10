Now, students in Delhi to avail concession in AC and cluster buses ride

“The student passes would be issued to all beneficiaries institutions in accordance with the said regulation,” read an official statement “The student passes would be issued to all beneficiaries institutions in accordance with the said regulation,” read an official statement

The students in Delhi can avail concessional passes for commuting in air-conditioned and cluster scheme buses, said an official statement by Delhi government on Tuesday. Though the finance department had earlier red-flagged this proposal but the state government had approved the concession to benefit the students. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The student passes would be issued to all beneficiaries institutions in accordance with the said regulation. The reimbursement of subsidy to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be done as per the prevailing pattern,” it said. The passes will be available for bona fide students of educational institutions in Delhi, recognised by the universities, as well as those schools and institutions affiliated to the Delhi government, central government and the municipal corporations.

The facility would also be available to mentally challenged students of the institutions run by the government, local bodies or government-aided societies. The passes will be available to the students at the cost of Rs 100. The DTC is already issuing concessional passes to various sections of society for which it receives a subsidy from the government.

Earlier, the finance department in its observation mentioned that student passes cannot be made valid in AC buses due to “increasing losses” incurred by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), adding that it may also lead to “extra rush” and discourage regular commuters.

