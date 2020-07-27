Now, sports management students from IIM-Rohtak can get a degree from Ulster University

IIM Rohtak campus (Source: Official website) IIM Rohtak campus (Source: Official website)

The participants of the Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will be eligible to obtain a Master’s in Sports Management degree from Ulster University, UK. This has been made possible under a collaboration between the institutes.

All course work undertaken in IIM-Rohtak will be considered by Ulster University towards awarding of a Master’s degree. Interested students will have an option to enroll and undertake an online internship with Ulster University faculty. These activities are in addition to all subject courses offered in IIM Rohtak, which may take an additional duration of six months.

Registrations are open for the two-year executive postgraduate diploma till July 31. Selection for the course is done without holding the CAT instead, candidates will have to appear for sports assessment aptitude test and personal interview. Candidates interested to apply for this programme must hold a bachelor’s degree and must be able to demonstrate an interest in sports. Work experience in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

The institute claims to have collaborated with faculty specialised in sports management domain from international universities including the University of San Francisco, Ulster University (UK), Leeds Becket University (UK), Zurich University (Switzerland), University do Porto (Portugal), British Columbia Institute (Canada), University of New Haven (US), and University of Helsinki (Finland).

The total programme fees charged to the participant is Rs 7,15,524. Scholarships are also available to the selected participants who had represented India at Asian, commonwealth, or Olympic events.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak was quoted as saying in an official statement, “Sports industry is important and fast-growing. Increasing need to professionalise the sports industry creates the need for sports management professionals. Sport management professionals are expected to deal with various business aspects of sports and recreation. Sport Management program at IIM-Rohtak is expected to produce professionals who have competence in various domains such as sports marketing, sports law, financials of sports, event management, sports infrastructure management, sponsorship, sports organizations, among others.”

